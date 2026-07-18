Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 20,362 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 126.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $941,378.90. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $941,378.90. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Houlihan Lokey from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $180.50.

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Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $140.13 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.72 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $141.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.04.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Houlihan Lokey's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report).

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