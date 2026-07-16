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Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 208,714 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Alaska Air Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fifth Third Bancorp dramatically increased its Alaska Air Group stake in the first quarter, adding 208,714 shares and lifting its holdings to 209,850 shares valued at about $7.7 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other large investors owning about 81.9% of Alaska Air Group’s stock, and several firms also reported new or larger positions.
  • Analysts are generally constructive on ALK, with 11 Buy ratings, one Hold, and two Sell ratings, giving the stock a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 18,372.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,850 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 208,714 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.19% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALK. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 194.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $60.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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