Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 24,437 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 7,589.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,759 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of IPG Photonics worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 53.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 181,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,647,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPGP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $6,809,148.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,463,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $669,856,619.28. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,111.88. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,515,516. Insiders own 37.50% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $155.82.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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