Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 246,598 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 725,882 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 246,598 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.09% of Duke Energy worth $95,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $125.47. 2,801,060 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,513. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $124.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.38. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $134.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Capitol Sec Mgt lowered Duke Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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