Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 256,912 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 175.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,201 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,564,392 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,473,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $572,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,943 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This trade represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.8%

CVS opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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