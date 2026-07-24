Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 32,089 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 1,017.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,242 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,237 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 51.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,198.38. This represents a 41.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.76% of the company's stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Virtu Financial stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 51.63%. Virtu Financial has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is 15.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a technology-driven electronic trading firm and market maker that provides liquidity and price discovery across a wide range of financial instruments. Leveraging advanced analytics, high-performance computing and proprietary algorithms, Virtu operates in equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities and derivative products. Its technology platform is designed to capture bid-ask spreads in real time, manage risk through automated controls and adapt to changing market conditions.

The company offers a suite of execution services and market-making solutions to institutional clients such as asset managers, banks, broker-dealers and hedge funds.

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