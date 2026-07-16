Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 33,627 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI - Free Report) by 12,689.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.29% of Kadant worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Kadant by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,038,548 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $303,619,000 after purchasing an additional 125,342 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 76,036.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 738,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $210,494,000 after purchasing an additional 737,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Kadant by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 494,773 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 178,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,721 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $130,175,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,651,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kadant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kadant from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KAI

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock opened at $300.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.78. Kadant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $244.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.97.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.73. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Kadant's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.880-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.330-12.680 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Kadant's dividend payout ratio is 16.42%.

Kadant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $410,026.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $455,473.71. This represents a 47.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc, headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts, is a global supplier of high‐value, critical components and engineered systems for the pulp and paper industry and other process industries. The company's product portfolio spans stock preparation technologies, refiners and pulpers, fluid handling systems, and web‐handling equipment designed to optimize the efficiency and quality of paper production. In addition to capital equipment, Kadant offers aftermarket services, including spare parts, maintenance programs and process optimization consulting, which together support long‐term customer productivity and reliability.

Originally part of a larger industrial conglomerate, Kadant was established as an independent public company in 1991.

Further Reading

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