Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 40,953 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,375 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Illumina were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 49.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 30.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Illumina from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $156.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on ILMN

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,540. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,500.81. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Illumina's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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