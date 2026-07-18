Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 42,976 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 26,365.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 42,976 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of ICU Medical worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICUI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $130,638,000 after acquiring an additional 690,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,294,000 after buying an additional 285,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 239.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $46,371,000 after buying an additional 272,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,445,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $139.26. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $162.85.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.ICU Medical's revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,596.80. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $978,363.60. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ICU Medical to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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