Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 43,048 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 199.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,604 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 43,048 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 256,335 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $41,644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,206 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE BR opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.89. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.83 and a one year high of $271.91. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BR. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $221.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $304,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This represents a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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