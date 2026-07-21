Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 61,605 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 384.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,625 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $55.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DT. UBS Group upgraded Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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