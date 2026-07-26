Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 10,325 Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,195,000 after purchasing an additional 200,167 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 632,908 shares of the company's stock worth $64,327,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,917,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 865.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525,272 shares of the company's stock worth $53,741,000 after buying an additional 470,880 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 412,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $115.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.17.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.1895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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