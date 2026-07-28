Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 22,498.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,796 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in IonQ were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in IonQ by 147.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 149,503 shares of the company's stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 89,148 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in IonQ by 10.5% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in IonQ by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, insider John W. Raymond sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $209,863.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 80,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,941.48. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,581.54. This represents a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,102 shares of company stock valued at $701,489 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IONQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IonQ from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IonQ from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IonQ

IonQ Trading Up 9.5%

IONQ stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.41 and a beta of 3.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business's revenue was up 754.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reinstated coverage with a positive view. Analyst Gary Mobley highlighted IonQ’s full-stack platform across quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security, as well as sales of its 256-qubit system in more than 30 countries. Benchmark expects the quantum-computing industry to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue during 2026, potentially supporting a sector-wide re-rating. Benchmark’s Quantum Re-Rating Might Change The Case For Investing In IonQ

Analyst Gary Mobley highlighted IonQ’s full-stack platform across quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security, as well as sales of its 256-qubit system in more than 30 countries. Benchmark expects the quantum-computing industry to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue during 2026, potentially supporting a sector-wide re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Industry momentum lifted IonQ alongside other quantum stocks. D-Wave’s expanded agreement with AT&T to deploy quantum systems in network operations provided evidence of real-world enterprise adoption and helped lift IonQ and other sector peers by association. D-Wave Quantum Rises on Expanded AT&T Deal

D-Wave’s expanded agreement with AT&T to deploy quantum systems in network operations provided evidence of real-world enterprise adoption and helped lift IonQ and other sector peers by association. Positive Sentiment: IonQ’s commercial performance compares favorably with rivals. A recent comparison cited IonQ’s $64.7 million first-quarter revenue, up roughly 755% year over year, and reported 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. Those figures reinforce the company’s positioning as one of the leading pure-play quantum businesses. IonQ vs. Rigetti: Who’s Winning the Quantum Race?

A recent comparison cited IonQ’s $64.7 million first-quarter revenue, up roughly 755% year over year, and reported 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. Those figures reinforce the company’s positioning as one of the leading pure-play quantum businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and new analyst attention are increasing visibility around IonQ, but the company still operates in an early-stage, research-heavy market. Investors should expect substantial execution risk as quantum applications develop. Inside IonQ

Media coverage and new analyst attention are increasing visibility around IonQ, but the company still operates in an early-stage, research-heavy market. Investors should expect substantial execution risk as quantum applications develop. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage argues that larger artificial-intelligence companies may offer a better way to gain quantum exposure, highlighting competition for investor capital. IonQ also remains loss-making, making its premium valuation particularly sensitive to delays in revenue growth or technological progress. An Alternative Quantum Computing Opportunity

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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