Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,053,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $972,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $346.77 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $317.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.98. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $351.24. The company has a market cap of $929.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $354.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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