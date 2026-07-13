Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 136.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,952 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 408,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $40,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,470.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 144.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $58.83 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $51.20 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's payout ratio is currently 99.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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