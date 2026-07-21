Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) by 772.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,423 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,149,719 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $326,531,000 after buying an additional 2,485,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,729,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 340.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,633,353 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $273,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,517 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,058,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5,324.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,106 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $155,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus set a $128.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.11.

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Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $126.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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