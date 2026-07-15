Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 1,366.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 672,498 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.10% of Healthpeak Properties worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,889,000 after acquiring an additional 895,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $493,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,278 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $312,959,000 after purchasing an additional 123,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $294,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Healthpeak Properties

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2%

DOC opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Healthpeak Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Healthpeak Properties wasn't on the list.

While Healthpeak Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here