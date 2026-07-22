Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Belden Inc $BDC

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Free Report) by 7,022.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Belden were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 30.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Belden by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDC

Belden Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:BDC opened at $101.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.12. Belden Inc has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.07. Belden had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $696.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $677.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Belden's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Belden has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden's dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

See Also

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