Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 39,557.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.19% of Ultra Clean worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,093 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Ultra Clean from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $113.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on UCTT

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In related news, insider Christopher S. Cook sold 11,903 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $896,414.93. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 108,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,201,635.55. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,851.36. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UCTT opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $144.22. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The business had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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