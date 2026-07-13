Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,357 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 285,408 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Amphenol were worth $57,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amphenol by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,200,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $159.11 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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