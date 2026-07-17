Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Unum Group $UNM

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 3,508.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 78,525 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of Unum Group worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Unum Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4%

UNM stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.66. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This is an increase from Unum Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Unum Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Unum Group wasn't on the list.

While Unum Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here