Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Xylem were worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Xylem Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE XYL opened at $121.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $154.27. The firm's fifty day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.54.

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Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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