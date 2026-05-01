Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,040,464 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 934.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,825 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,464 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Netflix were worth $107,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $394.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,273,450.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,933.60. This trade represents a 18.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,382,013 shares of company stock valued at $127,482,296. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Phillip Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.82.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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