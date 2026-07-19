Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 123,023 Shares of Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT - Free Report) by 58,029.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,235 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 123,023 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.25% of Artivion worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Artivion by 578.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,030 shares of the company's stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,588,000 after purchasing an additional 141,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,199 shares of the company's stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 94,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Artivion by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,675 shares of the company's stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Artivion by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,104 shares of the company's stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on Artivion in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on Artivion from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Artivion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Artivion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Artivion

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Green sold 44,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $910,820.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 60,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,361.30. This represents a 42.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artivion Stock Down 2.6%

Artivion stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 104.45 and a beta of 1.26. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

See Also

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