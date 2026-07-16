Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 129,040 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 17,367.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,783 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 129,040 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.39% of Helios Technologies worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,997,527 shares of the company's stock worth $106,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,583,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 594,361 shares of the company's stock worth $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 306,659 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,681,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 799,008 shares of the company's stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 208,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company's stock.

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Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

HLIO opened at $80.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. Helios Technologies, Inc has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $95.05. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.98%.The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $92.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Helios Technologies

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,317 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,283.14. This trade represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,121. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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