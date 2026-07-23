Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 19,655 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 2,807.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ONE Gas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OGS

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:OGS opened at $80.22 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. ONE Gas's quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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