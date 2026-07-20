Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 201,953 Shares of Macy's, Inc. $M

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) by 4,636.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,309 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 201,953 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Macy's worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Macy's by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,145,972 shares of the company's stock worth $356,020,000 after acquiring an additional 494,280 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Macy's by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 10,965,149 shares of the company's stock worth $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macy's by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,420,372 shares of the company's stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy's by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,823,034 shares of the company's stock worth $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Macy's by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,004,835 shares of the company's stock worth $132,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Get Macy's alerts: Sign Up

Macy's Price Performance

M opened at $23.66 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.46. Macy's, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.1915 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Macy's in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy's from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy's currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macy's

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy's

In other Macy's news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 10,077 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $258,273.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.99. The trade was a 28.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 16,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $408,668.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $497,800. The trade was a 45.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Macy's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Macy's wasn't on the list.

While Macy's currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here