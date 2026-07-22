Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 29,601 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 5,248.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,165 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 29,601 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of PVH worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 513.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 70,300.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company's stock.

Get PVH alerts: Sign Up

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. PVH's payout ratio is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Evercore set a $79.00 price target on PVH and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of PVH from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PVH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PVH wasn't on the list.

While PVH currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here