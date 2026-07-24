Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 31,325 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 2,046.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,856 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amkor announced a multi-year strategic partnership with NVIDIA to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S. for AI infrastructure. NVIDIA will also provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, and Reuters reported the deal is worth $1.5 billion , which should support revenue visibility and strengthen Amkor’s role in AI chip supply chains. Article Title

Amkor announced a multi-year strategic partnership with to expand advanced semiconductor packaging and test capacity in the U.S. for AI infrastructure. NVIDIA will also provide a prepayment to help fund the expansion, and Reuters reported the deal is worth , which should support revenue visibility and strengthen Amkor’s role in AI chip supply chains. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage noted the NVIDIA deal helped send Amkor shares sharply higher intraday, reflecting investor enthusiasm around the company’s exposure to AI hardware spending and long-term packaging demand. Article Title

Market coverage noted the NVIDIA deal helped send Amkor shares sharply higher intraday, reflecting investor enthusiasm around the company’s exposure to AI hardware spending and long-term packaging demand. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strategic win, a Zacks-style market recap said Amkor was still down relative to the broader market in the latest session, suggesting some profit-taking or volatility after the big move. Article Title

Despite the strategic win, a Zacks-style market recap said Amkor was still down relative to the broader market in the latest session, suggesting some profit-taking or volatility after the big move. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has been mixed: B. Riley cut its price target to $75 and kept a neutral rating, while Zacks Research upgraded the stock to strong-buy, indicating no clear consensus on near-term upside. Article Title

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,330,008.24. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,674.20. The trade was a 14.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,450 over the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. Melius Research raised Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research raised Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $65.33 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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