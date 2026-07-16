Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 38,382 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 260.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,092 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $137.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 162.13 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NRG Energy's payout ratio is 223.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,752,554.72. This trade represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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