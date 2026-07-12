Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 401,858 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,375 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 401,858 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $160,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company's stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,383,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,736. The company has a market capitalization of $283.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.91 and a 200 day moving average of $173.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $193.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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