Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 52,085 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 2,926.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,865 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 52,085 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 63,334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 76,844 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 292,452 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 45,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $52,131,000.

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TransUnion Stock Down 0.0%

TRU opened at $79.83 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $77,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,843 shares in the company, valued at $467,440. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,292.82. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 32,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,742 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised TransUnion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

See Also

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