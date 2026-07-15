Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 77,192 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) by 413.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,870 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 77,192 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Entegris worth $11,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Dream Peak Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $27,025,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 616.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,230 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 125,822 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $39,420,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Entegris by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,196 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares in the last quarter.

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Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $186.94. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $147.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Entegris's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,886,975.88. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,604 shares of company stock valued at $12,560,593 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Entegris from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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