Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 9,836 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 215.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company's stock.

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Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $624.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $626.09 and a 200 day moving average of $623.94. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $483.02 and a 12-month high of $693.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 14.99%.Teledyne Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.850-24.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $603.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $694.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

Further Reading

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