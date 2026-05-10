Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,389,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,205,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALNY alerts: Sign Up

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $295.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.35 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The company's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.86 from $7.31, suggesting stronger near-term profitability expectations for Alnylam.

HC Wainwright raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $7.86 from $7.31, suggesting stronger near-term profitability expectations for Alnylam. Positive Sentiment: The same analyst kept a Buy rating and reiterated a $510 price target, signaling continued confidence in Alnylam’s longer-term growth outlook.

The same analyst kept a Buy rating and reiterated a $510 price target, signaling continued confidence in Alnylam’s longer-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright also lifted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.43 from $1.36, which is a modest short-term improvement.

HC Wainwright also lifted its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $1.43 from $1.36, which is a modest short-term improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Several longer-dated earnings forecasts were mostly trimmed only slightly, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, which suggests only minor adjustments rather than a major change in the investment thesis.

Several longer-dated earnings forecasts were mostly trimmed only slightly, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029, and FY2030, which suggests only minor adjustments rather than a major change in the investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright lowered its Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may have tempered enthusiasm around the company’s earnings trajectory.

HC Wainwright lowered its Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS estimates, which may have tempered enthusiasm around the company’s earnings trajectory. Negative Sentiment: An FDA untitled letter regarding Amvuttra survival claims may have added regulatory uncertainty and weighed on sentiment toward ALNY. FDA’s Untitled Letter tells Alnylam its Amvuttra survival claims don’t quite add up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $2,157,536.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,562,072.96. This represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total transaction of $677,530.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,264 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,058,797.44. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,696. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $471.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here