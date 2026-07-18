Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,723 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 56,592 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $968,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.4%

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp's payout ratio is 53.69%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 189,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,556,215.72. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin J. Khanna sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $304,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,700.23. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Fifth Third Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third Bancorp posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.02 per share, above consensus estimates, helped by stronger net interest income and fee income. Article Title

Fifth Third Bancorp posted Q2 2026 earnings of $1.02 per share, above consensus estimates, helped by stronger net interest income and fee income. Positive Sentiment: The company said profit rose on higher net interest income and growth in capital markets and wealth management fees, suggesting core banking trends remain solid. Article Title

The company said profit rose on higher net interest income and growth in capital markets and wealth management fees, suggesting core banking trends remain solid. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third also highlighted strong credit quality and lower deposit costs, which support margins and profitability. Article Title

Fifth Third also highlighted strong credit quality and lower deposit costs, which support margins and profitability. Positive Sentiment: The bank was named the United States’ Best Bank by Euromoney, reinforcing confidence in its franchise and post-merger expansion story. Article Title

The bank was named the United States’ Best Bank by Euromoney, reinforcing confidence in its franchise and post-merger expansion story. Neutral Sentiment: Shares also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, indicating traders are hedging or positioning for volatility after earnings.

Shares also saw unusually heavy put-option activity, indicating traders are hedging or positioning for volatility after earnings. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock is under pressure because investors are reacting to higher integration-related costs and a reported miss on topline estimates. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, the stock is under pressure because investors are reacting to higher integration-related costs and a reported miss on topline estimates. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted revenue came in below expectations, which may be outweighing the EPS beat in early trading. Article Title

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

Further Reading

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