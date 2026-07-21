Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Free Report) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.'s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,948,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,929,647,000 after buying an additional 637,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,548,204 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,664,013,000 after buying an additional 10,444,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,549,669 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,523,650,000 after buying an additional 1,719,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,437,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,484,021,000 after acquiring an additional 101,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939,023 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,120,586,000 after acquiring an additional 530,489 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.89%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Fifth Third Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 189,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,215.72. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $60.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FITB

Key Fifth Third Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fifth Third Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $65 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target to $65 and kept a buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson also lifted its target to $65 and reiterated a buy rating after Fifth Third’s strong quarter. Article Title

DA Davidson also lifted its target to $65 and reiterated a buy rating after Fifth Third’s strong quarter. Positive Sentiment: RBC raised its target to $62 with an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around FITB. Article Title

RBC raised its target to $62 with an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst sentiment around FITB. Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $60, signaling still-positive expectations even with a more neutral stance. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $60, signaling still-positive expectations even with a more neutral stance. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third reported Q2 EPS of $1.02, ahead of the $0.95 consensus, with revenue also beating estimates, reinforcing the bank’s fundamental strength. Article Title

Fifth Third reported Q2 EPS of $1.02, ahead of the $0.95 consensus, with revenue also beating estimates, reinforcing the bank’s fundamental strength. Positive Sentiment: Fifth Third won Euromoney’s Best Bank Award in the United States, which may support its reputation and brand strength. Article Title

Fifth Third won Euromoney’s Best Bank Award in the United States, which may support its reputation and brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on banks using fintech and embedded finance for deposits suggests a broader opportunity set, but it is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Industry commentary on banks using fintech and embedded finance for deposits suggests a broader opportunity set, but it is not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: One article framed Comerica as a growth catalyst for Fifth Third, but the impact appears more strategic than immediately measurable. Article Title

One article framed Comerica as a growth catalyst for Fifth Third, but the impact appears more strategic than immediately measurable. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options trading was noted, which can signal heightened investor attention but does not by itself explain the move. Article Title

Unusually high options trading was noted, which can signal heightened investor attention but does not by itself explain the move. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks article highlighted Fifth Third as a strong dividend stock, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Article Title

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

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