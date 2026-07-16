Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 10,291.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,927 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 315,858 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Elanco Animal Health worth $7,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 4,911 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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