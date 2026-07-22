Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH - Free Report) by 3,855.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,082 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 89,754 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In related news, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,723,319.36. This trade represents a 1.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 24,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $499,746.26. Following the purchase, the director owned 73,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,294.27. This trade represents a 49.06% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 73,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Option Care Health from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Option Care Health from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.08.

Read Our Latest Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 3.64%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Option Care Health's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Option Care Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.820-1.920 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health NASDAQ: OPCH is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry's most experienced home infusion businesses.

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