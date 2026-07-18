Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) by 6,818.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,332 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,619 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.07% of AGCO worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 64.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company's stock.

Get AGCO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $115.53 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings cut AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AGCO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AGCO wasn't on the list.

While AGCO currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here