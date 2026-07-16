Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) by 1,256.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,073 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.11% of DigitalOcean worth $9,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 638.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 598 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded DigitalOcean from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $145.36.

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DigitalOcean Stock Down 5.3%

NYSE DOCN opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.57. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $187.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $249.76 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.86%. DigitalOcean's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting DigitalOcean

Here are the key news stories impacting DigitalOcean this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for DigitalOcean across multiple periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4, FY2026 and out years through FY2029, while keeping a Strong-Buy rating. Higher EPS forecasts suggest improving profitability expectations, which can support the stock.

KeyCorp raised its earnings estimates for DigitalOcean across multiple periods, including Q2, Q3, Q4, FY2026 and out years through FY2029, while keeping a rating. Higher EPS forecasts suggest improving profitability expectations, which can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: DigitalOcean announced a plan to repurchase up to $500 million of its 2030 convertible senior notes, funded by a concurrent registered offering. Investors may view this as a balance-sheet optimization move that could reduce future dilution and improve capital structure flexibility. Article Title

DigitalOcean announced a plan to repurchase up to of its 2030 convertible senior notes, funded by a concurrent registered offering. Investors may view this as a balance-sheet optimization move that could reduce future dilution and improve capital structure flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece argued that DOCN could be 29% undervalued based on 2026 revenue growth guidance. That supports the bull case, but it is an opinion-based valuation view rather than a company announcement. Article Title

A Yahoo Finance piece argued that DOCN could be based on 2026 revenue growth guidance. That supports the bull case, but it is an opinion-based valuation view rather than a company announcement. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s repeated estimate increases also reinforce the view that DigitalOcean’s earnings trajectory may be improving over the next several years, but these are still analyst projections, not actual results.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,803,630.74. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 538,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,568,068.98. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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