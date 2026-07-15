Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) by 4,159.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,841 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 78,943 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley bought 375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.12 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of JKHY opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $193.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Jack Henry & Associates's payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JKHY

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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