Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 345.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,280 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on United Airlines from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $114.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 5.56%.The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. United Airlines's revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 34,669 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $3,654,459.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,994.87. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 48,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $5,859,153.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 798,929 shares in the company, valued at $96,910,087.70. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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