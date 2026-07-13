Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 130.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,211 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 124,259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $69,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus set a $460.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 102,858 shares of company stock valued at $41,672,900 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $395.65 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $408.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook.

ADI continues to benefit from strong operating results, including a recent earnings beat, revenue growth of 37.2% year over year, and quarterly guidance that remains above prior expectations, which supports the stock’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple Buy ratings and an average price target above the current trading range, suggesting analysts still see upside in Analog Devices. Positive Sentiment: Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Analog Devices (ADI) Could Be 16% Undervalued As It Secures A $3.0b Credit Facility

Earlier coverage highlighted a new $3.0 billion revolving credit facility and the company’s more than $1 billion Oregon facility expansion, both of which improve financial flexibility and reinforce long-term growth capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Analog Devices (ADI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Recent market articles said ADI has generally outperformed the broader market, but also noted it lagged some semiconductor peers on certain trading days, pointing to steady but not decisive momentum. Negative Sentiment: Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The sale was disclosed and appears routine, but insider selling can still slightly weigh on investor sentiment. SEC Form 4 for Ray Stata transaction

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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