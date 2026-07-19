Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 12,357.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 375,678 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.19% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 827.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,434,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,343 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 593,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.5%

XRAY stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 17.06%.The company had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Brian T. Gladden purchased 9,985 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,049.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 61,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,726.98. This trade represents a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Barber acquired 15,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $149,929.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 55,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $552,716.84. The trade was a 37.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 35,160 shares of company stock valued at $351,179. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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