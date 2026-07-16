Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 23,459.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,322 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 112,841 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 108,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 121,773 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,397 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,413 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,178.72. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,307,614.24. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

SSNC opened at $68.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.40 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. UBS Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.12.

Get Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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