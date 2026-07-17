Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 279.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,332 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,359,304,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $923,576,000 after buying an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $875,574,000 after buying an additional 362,050 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $730,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,815,060 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,011,000 after acquiring an additional 322,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $201.49 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $304.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.44%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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