Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. $DVA

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA - Free Report) by 831.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,411 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of DaVita worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in DaVita by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,321,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in DaVita by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 86,000 shares of the company's stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,293 shares of the company's stock worth $32,627,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 694.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DaVita Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $233.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.98. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $239.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a negative return on equity of 270.37% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-15.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,405 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.40, for a total transaction of $3,210,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,756,029.60. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 51,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.10, for a total transaction of $9,887,579.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,440,571.40. The trade was a 27.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DaVita from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DaVita from $144.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DaVita from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $216.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

About DaVita

DaVita Inc NYSE: DVA is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

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