Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 285.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,011 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Twilio were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,137 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the technology company's stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $1,829,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 118,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,798,215. This represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,559,646.96. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,805,780 shares of company stock worth $342,166,703. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $211.27.

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Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.12 and a 200 day moving average of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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