Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 241.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,781 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avery Dennison alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 190,845 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,955,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 34,404 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $158.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus set a $175.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $200.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Avery Dennison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avery Dennison wasn't on the list.

While Avery Dennison currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here